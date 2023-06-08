In A Huge Win, Canadian Committee Passes Motion To Discuss Deportation Of Indian Students

Indian students have been protesting against their deportation from Canada as CBSA found their admission letters to be fake, a claim denied by the pupils. | Special arrangement.

After a hue and cry by hundreds of students, who went to Canada on study visas and facing deportation for producing fake admission offer letters!

The committee of the House of Commons have passed the Conservative motion on Thursday to discuss whether the deportation of Indian students should be temporarily suspended until "those selected as witnesses can testify before the committee.

Conservative MP Brad Redekopp (Saskatoon West) announced the news in a tweet, writing, "After 4 attempts over 2 weeks by Conservatives to bring this issue to Committee & a petition with over 10,000 signatures, the Liberals and NDP finally opened the floor to discuss this issue."

The introduction of the motion was announced just days before Punjab's Lovepreet Singh received an air ticket for India and is set to be deported on June 13, followed by a dozen more soon after.

The introduction of the motion was announced just days before Punjab’s Lovepreet Singh received an air ticket for India and is set to be deported on June 13, followed by a dozen more soon after.



Lovepreet Singh, who hails from Punjab, currently in Toronto, is now protesting along with his peers for justice to convince Canadian authorities that they are not at fault and deserve another chance.

While actively pursuing a solution for international students who are facing uncertainty due to having been admitted to Canada with fraudulent college admission letters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also assured that his Government is focused on “identifying the culprits, not penalizing the victims.”

"We are deeply aware of cases of international students facing removal orders over fraudulent college acceptance letters. To be clear, our focus is on identifying the culprits not penalising the victims," Trudeau said during a parliament debate on Wednesday.

“Victims of fraud will have an opportunity to demonstrate their situation and present evidence to support their case,” the Prime Minister said, while responding to Sikh-origin NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s concerns on the state of defrauded students, who are set to be deported his month.

“We recognise the immense contributions international students bring to our country, and we remain committed to supporting victims of fraud as we evaluate each case,” Trudeau said.

In order to support these students and provide a possibility for them to get permanent residency, Singh's NDP had also introduced a unanimous consent motion in Parliament to revoke removal orders. However, the committee eventually chose not to approve the move.

According to the Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA), more than 700 Indian students are reportedly facing deportation after finding that their educational institution’s admission offer letters were fake.

Most of these students had come to the country to study in 2018 and 2019.

The fraud was discovered when the students applied for permanent residency in Canada.

Brijesh Mishra, a Jalandhar-based agent, was responsible for providing fake admission letters, charging students thousands of dollars.

He charged more than Rs 16 lakh per student in addition to admission fees claiming to get them to prestigious colleges.

Meanwhile, students have been continuing with their sit-ins since May 29 at Airport Road of Mississauga, outside the CBSA’s head office, holding banners saying, ‘Unite against deportation’, ‘Stop deportation’ and ‘We want justice’.

