Protests By Punjabi Students Against Deportation Go Mainstream As Canada Politicians Prepare To Debate In Parliament

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown address former students protesting against deportation in Canada.

The Jagmeet Singh-led New Democratic Party (NDP) is preparing to introduce a motion in the country's parliament to cancel removal orders for the people while also facilitating a pathway to permanent residency for them. The motion will provide relief for hundreds of former students from India who could face deportation from Canada due to fraudulent enrollment offers.

The alleged victims, most of whom hail from Punjab, have been receiving support from Canadian politicians across party lines and would see their pleas being solidified if the motion enters the House of Commons of Canada.

Canadian politicians voice their support for deportees



The mayor of Brampton, a municipality in Ontario with one of the largest Punjabi and Sikh populations in Canada, Patrick Brown joined the former students on Monday night to express his support.

"Joined @gurpartapstoor tonight at the international student protest site to show our support for students. International students have been part of Canada’s success story. Any dream is possible in Canada. Students shouldn’t be the victims of fraudulent immigrant consultants many years after their journey to Canada," said a tweet by Brown.

Moreover, Jenny Kwan, an NDP MP, reiterated her party's stand on having the deportation stayed in a session held by The Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration.

"According to standing order 108 (2) the Committee should undertake a study into the targeted exploitation scheme faced by 700 Punjabi international students in which they were unknowingly defrauded by a "ghost" immigration consultant who used inauthentic admission letters for their student visa application," Kwan told other members in the meeting.

Though Conservative party leader Brad Redekopp also moved a motion seeking temporary suspension of the deportation of former students until 'those selected as witnesses can testify before the committee,' Kwan voted to adjourn the debate because it does not call for a permanent solution to the problem being faced by the individuals.

"The Conservative motion does not waive inadmissibility based on misrepresentation or provide a pathway to permanent status. This is why MP Kwan does not support the motion and put forward a separate motion to rectify the urgent situation," said an email addressed to the former students, seen by The Free Press Journal.

New removal order forces former students to take to streets

The urgency to introduce the motion comes as Lovepreet Mahal, another Indian, has received an air ticket for India dated June 13 making him second from the list of hundreds to receive a confirmed deportation order.

Earlier Karamjeet Kaur, who lives in Edmonton, was given a deportation date of May 29, 2023 but the decision was stayed by a federal court on May 26. Kaur was allowed to stay in Canada for the next 6 months as she is set to face more hearings during this duration.

Hundreds of people (mostly former students) are now agitating against deportation in Canada, setting up temporary shelters to stay at the protest sites in the Greater Toronto Area, Airport Road in Mississauga, and other areas.

Hundreds of alleged victims blame Brijesh Mishra, Jalandhar-based consultant

Lovepreet and Karamjeet are just a few of many who have claimed that they were cheated by Brijesh Mishra-led, Jalandhar-based Education Migration Services.

According to the former students, who arrived in the country between 2017-2020, Mishra signed fake admission letters for them while charging anywhere between Rs 15-20 lakhs.

Though Mishra allegedly told them that they have been admitted to renowned Canadian colleges such as Seneca, Humber, etc, after landing in the country, they were informed that their admissions haven’t been confirmed leading them to take admissions to lesser-known, tier-2 institutions.

After finishing their academics, the individuals went on to attain their work permits and eventually continued with their PR process, which is when Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) identified their offer letters to be fake.

While Mishra is on the run, two of his associates have been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the matter.

Canadian Minister’s assurance to the former students



In a tweet posted on May 26, Sean Fraser, Minister for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, remarked that Canada is actively investigating ‘recent reports of fraudulent acceptance letters.’

“We’re actively investigating recent reports of fraudulent acceptance letters. To be clear: Our focus is on identifying culprits, not penalising victims. Victims of fraud will have an opportunity to demonstrate their situation and present evidence to support their case,” said Fraser, who added that Canada remains committed to supporting victims of fraud while also working closely with institutions.