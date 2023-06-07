Watch: Despite Shivering Nights Int'l Students in Canada Protesting Against Deportation

Protesting Against Deportation in Breezing Nights | Twitter @NSNPeel

Scores of Indian students, mainly from Punjab, have hit the roads in Canada against possible deportation over allegations of “admission on fake offer letters”, a racket they claim has been spun by travel agents back home. Nearly 700 students are said to be on the radar of the Canadian authorities.

A video is going viral on the Micro-bogging site Twitter in which the students can be seen standing outside in cold and demonstrating against their deportation from the authorities over there.

The Protest by the international students went into the 7th and 8th night this weekend, with hundreds showing up every evening to hear speeches.

The morcha to #StopTheDeportations of international students went into the 7th and 8th night this weekend, with hundreds showing up every evening to hear speeches, do ardaas and have langar together every evening.



6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga pic.twitter.com/S9tObkt0vA — Naujawan Support Network (@NSNPeel) June 5, 2023

Public figures such as Harsimran Singh, @rupikaur_, Elly Mangat, and @gurpartapstoor made appearances and speeches in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/LHGg7gZUq7 — Naujawan Support Network (@NSNPeel) June 5, 2023

Brijesh Mishra who is on the run from the Punjab Police is alleged to be behind all of this fuss. Various reports claim he signed admission letters of thousands of Indian students which were found to be fake.

The students, who arrived in Canada between 2017-2020, have claimed that they were charged anywhere between Rs 15-20 lakhs by Mishra though the charges didn't include fares for tickets and security deposits.

They eventually took admission to other, lesser-known colleges, and in available 2-year diploma courses after which they attained work permits and eventually went ahead with their PR process which is when the troubles started brewing.

