Who is Brijesh Mishra? Agent linked to 700 Indian students being deported from Canada

700 Indian students have been issued deportation notices by the Canadian authorities

700 Indian students who applied for study visas through a consultant Brijesh Mishra, have been issued deportation notices as the documents were found to be fake by the Canadian authorities.

The Indian students are now facing deportation from Canada after the authorities over there found ‘admission offer letters’ and educational institutions to be fake.

They received the deportation letters from the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) recently.

According to Indian express report, 700 students had applied for study visas via Education Migration Services (located in Jalandhar) headed by Brijesh Mishra, who had charged more than Rs 16 lakh per student for all expenses, including admission fee to premier institute Humber College but excluding the air tickets and security deposits.

The newspaper also reported that Mishra has not been seen in his office for several months now, and the website of Education Migration Services has been taken down.

This is not the first time that Mishra has been accused of illegal practices. In 2013, he was arrested for forging documents to send students abroad. Then, he was running an company called ‘Easy Way Immigration Consultancy’ with other directors.

