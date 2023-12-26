Impersonators Arrested for Attempted Fraud at University |

Kosamba police apprehended two young men on Sunday for allegedly impersonating officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Anti-Corruption Agency, according to a report by TOI. Additionally, a 17-year-old engineering student was detained for reportedly assisting the duo in their fraudulent activities. The arrests came after the two accused attempted to conduct inspections at a private university, falsely claiming to have received a complaint about the issuance of fake degrees by the institution.

The arrested individuals were identified as Yash Koladiya and Parth Tathani, both residents of Katargam. Their attempt to enter P P Savani University campus at Dhamdod village included threats directed at security personnel and teachers. The motive behind their actions remains unclear, and further investigation is underway to uncover the details.

During the incident, Tathani presented himself at the university gate as an officer from the 'National Anti-Corruption Agency,' displaying Koladiya's ID card with the same affiliation. Despite the security personnel's refusal to grant entry, Tathani contacted Koladiya, who instructed them to allow Tathani inside. Later, Tathani called a student, claiming to be the complainant about irregularities, and convinced security staff to permit his entry.

As the ruse continued, Tathani, unable to produce any legitimate investigation papers, resorted to threats when confronted by university officials. Faced with the imminent involvement of the police, the university decided to hand Tathani over to the authorities. Koladiya, who had been issuing threats, also reached the police station, leading to the arrest of both individuals. The engineering student aiding them was detained.

The police are currently interrogating the accused and their family members to ascertain the motives behind their actions, as well as to determine whether they had previously used fake identities for similar purposes.