IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme

International Management Institute (IMI)

International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi, has announced the launch of its Sustainability and Social Impact (SSI) Programme. The programme is focused on sustainability and social responsibility and enables students to engage with underserved communities as well as participate in initiatives that address pressing societal challenges.

About SSI programme

The SSI programme introduces students to real-world applications of social impact in three key areas: primary education, rural development, and empowerment of the underprivileged. Through partnerships with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi primary schools, NGOs, and rural development efforts in villages adopted under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, students are offered hands-on experiences designed to build empathy, social awareness, and a sense of responsibility.

"The SSI programme is a natural extension of IMI’s mission to nurture leaders who are not only skilled in business but also committed to creating positive societal change. By involving students in direct engagement with communities, we’re helping them become proactive agents of change”, said Himadri Das, Director General of IMI New Delhi.

Structured around three core pillars

Structured around three core pillars—Primary Education, Rural Development, and Empowerment of the Underprivileged—the programme immerses students in experiential learning. Sonu Goyal, Dean Academics, IMI, remarked, "SSI broadens the curriculum to instill values, encouraging students to engage meaningfully with social and economic challenges."

In each pillar, students take hands-on roles: they enhance educational outcomes at MCD primary schools, support rural development in adopted villages, and work with NGOs to drive impactful change for underserved groups. Priya Chaudhary, Chair of the SSI Programme, emphasised, “SSI empowers students to become changemakers, demonstrating that even small contributions can lead to substantial community impact.”