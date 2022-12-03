IIT Roorkee bags award CII for most innovative research

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee wins "The Most Innovative Research Institute of the Year" Award from CII for the third year in a row. The IIT was chosen for the Industrial Innovation Awards by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The institute performed well in all three pillars of innovation - Disruptive Innovation, Innovation Quotient, and Innovation Realisation.

Congratulating the Institute and the stakeholders, Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "We are thrilled to receive CII's Industrial Innovation Award for three consecutive years in a row. The Institute is keen on the overall development of the students and imparting the skill of research and entrepreneurship."