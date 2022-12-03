e-Paper Get App
IIT Roorkee bags award CII for most innovative research

IIT Roorkee bags award CII for most innovative research

The IIT was chosen for the Industrial Innovation Awards by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The institute performed well in all three pillars of innovation - Disruptive Innovation, Innovation Quotient, and Innovation Realisation

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
IIT Roorkee
IIT Roorkee wins "The Most Innovative Research Institute of the Year" Award from CII for the third year in a row. The IIT was chosen for the Industrial Innovation Awards by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The institute performed well in all three pillars of innovation - Disruptive Innovation, Innovation Quotient, and Innovation Realisation.

article-image

Congratulating the Institute and the stakeholders, Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "We are thrilled to receive CII's Industrial Innovation Award for three consecutive years in a row. The Institute is keen on the overall development of the students and imparting the skill of research and entrepreneurship."

