IIT Mandi Makes 'Reincarnation' & 'Out-Of-Body Experiences' Mandatory For BTech Students; Debate Erupts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has introduced a mandatory course titled "Introduction to Consciousness and Wellbeing" for its first-year engineering students. The course, offered by the newly established Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) department, covers a range of topics including the concept of subtle body, reincarnation, and near-death and out-of-body experiences.

Course Content & Curriculum

The curriculum includes the exploration of "theories of consciousness," "effects of IKS art and dance forms on the mind," and "Supreme consciousness." Additionally, students study the "anatomy and functionality of the physical body" from both Western medicine and Ayurvedic perspectives, as well as the "gut-mind connection" and meditation practices.

In addition to the course, IIT Mandi has also made weekly Bhagavad Gita recitals and yoga classes mandatory for students, with attendance being tracked. This move has been criticized by some as an attempt to impose religious practices on students.

Critics within the IIT Mandi community, as reported by Careers360, have voiced concerns about the inclusion of what they describe as pseudoscientific content in these courses. A student from the campus, speaking anonymously, said that the courses started after the new director took office in 2022.

IIT Mandi has defended the course, stating that it focuses on universal value systems, leading to the holistic development of students. The institute has also emphasized that the course includes modules such as yoga, guided meditation, physical exercise, and community services.

Not everyone is happy about this course, with a debate raging on social media.

A Reddit user criticized IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera for his speech at a children's Science Congress, saying: "Your favorite IIT director is back. In this video from last year, the great man destroyed science yet one more time... He claims science says there are only two categories of things in the universe: 'particles and waves!' After murdering physics with that answer, he goes on to claim that there is a secret third thing--consciousness--which science does not even understand but which is the fundamental aspect of existence... All through the talk he is trashing scientific concepts and pushing religious concepts like eternal soul and consciousness, while pretending to promote science."

The user also highlighted specific quotes from Behera's lecture, including: "Earth was a fireball when it formed so it should be hot inside, but scientists are claiming there is a ocean at the center! This shows you should not believe in textbooks!" and "Darwin was correct? Have you ever seen a monkey turn into a human?" and "Plants have consciousness, hence they give fruits etc, cows have consciousness, hence they give milk".

A video was also shared by @maheshperi, captioned: "The man in this video is Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director at IIT - Mandi. The institute made it compulsory for all BTech graduates at the IIT to learn about spirituality, reincarnation, sub-consciousness etc. Listen to him and you will shudder about the future of our IITs that you may not want your child to study there."

The responses to the IKS-related initiatives are mixed, with some students expressing dissent. “Teaching Bhagavad Gita is good but the administration has made some things compulsory like yoga classes at 7 in the morning and many students are not interested in it. Since it's compulsory, everyone has to do it,” said a student to Careers 360. Another student described it as “hijacking growing minds”.

Background and Context

The promotion of Indian Knowledge Systems is a key project of the union government, which began with a workshop on Indian traditional knowledge research in 2020. The government has funded IKS centres and research across various institutions, with the aim of integrating traditional knowledge into mainstream education.

The IKS center at IIT Mandi applies rituals and practices from Hindu scripture to address mental health concerns and addiction. It offers non-mandatory elective courses covering unconventional topics such as "rebirthing," chanting "beej mantra," and the effects of gemstones and crystals on the human brain.

According to the news report, instructors are reportedly drawn from other departments based on their personal interests in the subject matter. Students have noted that some researchers at the centre have affiliations with spiritual or religious groups.