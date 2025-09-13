27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation Underway

BHU PhD Student from Romania Found Dead in Varanasi | File Image

A 27-year-old Romanian national, enrolled in a PhD programme in Indian Philosophy at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), was discovered dead at her rented accommodation in the Garwasitola locality late Thursday night, reported ANI on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police say, "A PhD student of BHU, who was a Romanian national, was found dead in her rented room in Garwasitola area, under suspicious circumstances. The student has been identified as Philip Francisca (27). She was here on a student visa. Her body has… — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Identified as Philip Francisca

The student was identified as Philip Francisca, who had been living in Varanasi for a considerable period after earlier stints in Surat and Amritsar. Police said Francisca was in India on a valid student visa till 2027. Her passport, visa, and mobile phone have been seized for investigation.

No Suicide Note, Medical History of Epilepsy

According to a report by India Today, no suicide note or medicines were found in her room. Senior police officer Atul Anjan Tripathi said Francisca had a long history of epilepsy since childhood and was undergoing treatment. “All legal formalities are being completed. Forensic samples have been collected, and the post-mortem report will clarify the cause of death,” he added.

Embassy Notified, Legal Formalities Ongoing

Authorities have informed the Romanian Embassy about the incident. Police said all legal procedures are being completed. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further details will be known once the report is released.