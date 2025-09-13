 Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Orders Dismissal Of Teacher Accused Of Molesting Class 7 Girl In Dholpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Orders Dismissal Of Teacher Accused Of Molesting Class 7 Girl In Dholpur

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Orders Dismissal Of Teacher Accused Of Molesting Class 7 Girl In Dholpur

He has also instructed the police to arrest the accused and ensure strict legal action. The matter came to light when the victim’s family met the minister at his residence in Jaipur and narrated the ordeal.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Orders Dismissal Of Teacher Accused Of Molesting Class 7 Girl In Dholpur | Representative Image

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar on Friday ordered the immediate dismissal of a contractual teacher accused of molesting a minor schoolgirl in Dholpur.

He has also instructed the police to arrest the accused and ensure strict legal action. The matter came to light when the victim’s family met the minister at his residence in Jaipur and narrated the ordeal.

Acting swiftly, Dilawar directed Director of Primary Education, Sitaram Jat, to terminate the accused from service without delay. He also asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police to personally monitor the case and take immediate steps to arrest the culprit.

Read Also
27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation...
article-image

About The Incident

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: PM Modi Expresses Grief As 9 People Lose Their Lives, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased's Families
Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: PM Modi Expresses Grief As 9 People Lose Their Lives, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased's Families
27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation Underway
27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation Underway
Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities In India See Emerging Institutes, Technology Parks & Skilling Hubs, Set To Shape Engineering Workforce
Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities In India See Emerging Institutes, Technology Parks & Skilling Hubs, Set To Shape Engineering Workforce
Nagaland RMSA 2016 Teachers Warn of Hunger Strike Over Pending Pay Parity
Nagaland RMSA 2016 Teachers Warn of Hunger Strike Over Pending Pay Parity

According to the complaint, the victim, a Class 7 student of Upper Primary Kids Public School, Barauli, attended tuition classes in the evening with the accused teacher, Rajendra Sharma, son of Yadaram Choubey.

On August 4, at around 5 p.m., Sharma allegedly molested the girl and threatened her not to disclose the incident to her family.

Terrified, the minor returned home in tears and revealed the incident to her mother. The family subsequently lodged a complaint at Sarmathura police station in Dholpur.

However, even after more than a month, no police action was taken against the accused. Shockingly, the family alleged that the teacher later admitted his misconduct before the village panchayat, apologized at the victim’s house, and a video of this confession exists.

Read Also
Students In Fear? Viral Post On Stray Dogs Sleeping In Classroom Of Gurugram College Sparks Debate,...
article-image

Despite this, the accused continued working both as a contractual teacher in a government school and as the operator of a private school. The minister expressed displeasure over the inaction of local authorities and said such negligence will not be tolerated.

“No person accused of such crimes deserves to remain in service. The government has zero tolerance towards crimes against children and women,” Dilawar said.

The state government’s intervention is expected to intensify pressure on the police to take swift action in the case.

The minister reiterated that strong steps will be taken to ensure justice for the victim and to set an example that such incidents will not be ignored in Rajasthan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Orders Dismissal Of Teacher Accused Of Molesting Class 7...

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Orders Dismissal Of Teacher Accused Of Molesting Class 7...

27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation...

27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation...

Nagaland RMSA 2016 Teachers Warn of Hunger Strike Over Pending Pay Parity

Nagaland RMSA 2016 Teachers Warn of Hunger Strike Over Pending Pay Parity

PwD Candidates Scoring Above Cut-Off Still Treated As Reserved: SC Raises Alarm

PwD Candidates Scoring Above Cut-Off Still Treated As Reserved: SC Raises Alarm

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List...

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List...