IIT-Madras Student Found Dead In Railway Tracks Near Andhra Border

A third-year undergraduate (UG) student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras was found dead near the railway tracks close to the Andhra Pradesh border on Sunday. A statement from the institute said that the deceased student was studying B Tech in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. He was travelling from Chennai to Delhi via train.

The institute said the railway police were investigating the student’s “tragic and untimely death” and “expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student”.

“We request that everyone respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment", added the Premiere Institute.

The authorities however denied to share details of the incident.

According to the HT, the Institute has extended all cooperation to the investigating authorities. IIT said, "The demise of the young student is indeed a huge loss to the Institute and the society at large."