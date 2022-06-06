IIT Madras launches course on ‘Out of the Box Thinking’

Tamil Nadu: To foster innovative thinking, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will introduce a course on 'Out of the Box Thinking' through Mathematics. This course, which is a first-of-its-kind program in the country, is targeted at as many as one million schools and college students, as well as working professionals and researchers.

These courses will be accessible in an online format for free through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a sec 8 company of IIT Madras which will issue Grade Certification to students who take the tests for a fee. Students, professionals, and researchers will have easy access to the four graded independent levels of the courses. The final examination will be proctored and administered at locations across India.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, explained the need for such courses by saying, “This course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the days to come. We will see the benefits of this course in the next few years. The course is being offered free of cost. It course will greatly benefit the School and College students, especially those residing in rural India.”

