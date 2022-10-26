IIT Madras holds contest to design the best ' monkey-proof' dustbin

IIT Madras | File Photo

Chennai: There is a sizable monkey population at IIT Madras, which frequently forages in trash cans and messes up waste management. Although IIT Madras has developed a number of dustbin models, there is always need for improvement in order to create a larger, more sturdy, and more user-friendly model that can handle both wet and dry garbage.

To overcome this recurring problem, the IIT has organised a hackathon where the winning design will receive funding from Carbon Zero Challenge 2022 for additional development and testing.

This comes as a part of the "Punch the Plastic" campaign celebrated in the IIT in honour of World Sustainability Day, marked on October 26, 2022. Students, staff members, and instructors at IIT Madras have organised a group called the "Sustainable Campus Collective." The goal is to increase campus inhabitants' knowledge of the importance of trash separation and of reducing their use of water and energy.