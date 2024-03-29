IIT Kharagpur And Jindal Stainless Sign MoU For Metallurgical Research

IIT Kharagpur | official website (Representational Pic)

IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with Jindal Stainless for a collaboration on metallurgical research and development, the institute said in a statement.



In a bid to foster industry-academia collaboration, the company and IIT Kharagpur will work together on metallurgical projects, such as process optimisation, materials characterisation and primary alloy production.



This strategic alliance, formally inked on March 27, marks a significant step forward in metallurgy, promising ground-breaking advancements and fostering a culture of innovation, as both entities leverage their strengths to drive meaningful progress and contribute to the industry's growth, the statement said.



IIT KGP Director Prof. Virendra K Tewari said, "This MoU with Jindal Stainless adds another milestone to industry-academia collaboration."



"By combining the academic expertise of IIT Kharagpur with Jindal Stainless, we look forward to push the boundaries of innovation, foster transformative solutions and nurture a new era of excellence in stainless steel technology promoting 'Anusandhan National Research Foundation' (ANRF) under 'Vikshit Bharat' 2047," he added.

Tewari said this MoU with industry experts will affirm India's position in the global manufacturing industry and contribute to the vision and mission of IIT Kharagpur and the country at large.



Commenting on the collaboration, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with one of India's oldest and leading education institutes, IIT Kharagpur," he said.



This partnership will enable the company to harness cutting-edge research in metallurgy and translate it into tangible solutions, he added.

