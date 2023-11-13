IIT Kharagpur 5th Best In India, 59th In Asia As Per QS Asia World University Rankings 2024

IIT Kharagpur | official website (Representational Pic)

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology - Kharagpur has occupied overall fifth rank in India and 59th in Asia, in the QS Asia World University Rankings for 2024, the institute said in a statement on Saturday.

The largest and first IIT in the country has made its entry at the top of the QS Asia University Rankings with an overall score of 54.5, the statement said.

Being fourth among all the IITs in the country and occupying the fifth spot after the Indian Institute of Science, IIT Kharagpur has performed well in parameters like international research network, papers per faculty, employer and academic reputation and staff members with PhD.

The 2024 World University Ranking: Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) features 148 universities from India with 857 universities being listed in total. The ranking features top universities from Asia.

Speaking on the QS Asia University Rankings 2024, Prof V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur, commented, "IIT Kharagpur has upheld the nation's resolve to excel the standards of globalisation with advance manufacturing systems and transportation, safety engineering and analytics, quality and reliability, affordable healthcare, precision agriculture and food nutrition and smart infrastructure to contribute towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat".

"As an institute of eminence, technological research parks, centre of excellence, start-up incubators, lab to market products and nano missions are the new local ecology for innovation and technological pursuits of our institute. Successful implementation of Technology Vision 2047 as instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi require participation of several stakeholders including government agencies, public and private enterprises, academic and research organizations," he said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)