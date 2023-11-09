QS World University Ranking (Asia) 2024: Chandigarh University Tops Among Private Universities In India

Chandigarh University |

Chandigarh University (CU) is once again at the top of the league table as it has secured the top rank among private universities in India in the coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2024. The latest edition of the rankings was announced by the premiere research agency QS on Wednesday (November 8).

While CU has made a big leap by featuring in the top 150 universities of Asia – secured 149th spot in Asia compared to 185th rank in the previous edition of the rankings, the University has scaled to 11th spot among the public and private universities in India which is higher than its 14th rank last year. CU’s overall score is 32.3.

CU has featured among top 1.1% universities in Asia overall (Total 13837 Universities) and in the ranked universities CU is among top 18% universities. The university has joined the elite league of IITs, IISc, JNU and ranked 11th in India and is also ranked ahead of 9 IITs 5 NITs. Moreover, CU crossed International Universities who are ahead in QS World Ranking from China, Japan, South Korea etc.

In the latest edition of the rankings, 857 institutions from Asian countries were evaluated which included 148 institutions from India. IIT Bombay is the highest-ranked Indian institution, holding the 40th position in the overall rankings. India has the highest number of ranked universities in QS Asia 2024, making it the number 1 country in this regard. China is the second country with the most ranked institutions. India is also the No. 1 country in terms of new entrants in QS Asia 2024, with 37 new universities making it into the rankings.

Last year, Chandigarh University became the Youngest University to feature in the Top 200 QS Asia University Rankings 2023. The university has made strides this year by improving on almost every ranking parameter. In academic reputation, the university has made a huge jump by securing 141th rank this year which is much higher than 176th rank secured last year. Similarly, the university’s rank on international student ratio has also witnessed an improvement by getting the 127th spot this year compared to 153rd spot last year.

In employer reputation, the university has been ranked 59 which is higher than last year’s rank of 65. The university’s rank has also improved on international faculty ratio from previous 97th rank to 76th rank this year and from 252th rank to 244 in faculty student ratio.

Rankings on various indicators among Indian institutions

However, among the Indian institutions, CU’s rank has secured rank 3 on international student ratio, rank 4 on international faculty ratio, rank 5 on employer reputation and rank 14 on academic reputation.

QS University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings approved by the International Ranking Expert Group (IREG), and is viewed as one of the three most widely read university rankings in the world, making it a crucial factor for students across the globe in deciding their universities.

CU Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that the consistent improvement in national and international rankings exemplify the unwavering commitment of the university to impart quality education to young minds. “It is noteworthy to mention here that CU has been continuously improving its rankings over the past years. The University climbing the ladder steadily but there is not stopping to our improvement. It is all because of the efforts made by our faculty members and students who work tirelessly make the mark in the field of higher education,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

“The QS Asia ranking is the reflection of our efficient academic delivery along with providing state-of-the-art resources, infrastructure, and facilities to the students. CU follows a systematic industry-oriented approach to ensure top-class education to its students and prepare a future-ready talent that contributes to the nation-building,” he said, while adding that as per the 2024 edition of QS Asia university rankings, the university has made a big leap in academic reputation as well as improved employer reputation as well.

