West Bengal: IIT Kharagpur Student Found Hanging In His Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide

West Medinipur, October 19: A fourth-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur in West Bengal was found hanging in his hostel room on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as K Kiran Chandra, from the Electrical Engineering Department of IIT Kharagpur. The deceased is a resident of the Medak district of Telangana.

'Why is there so much stress among students in IIT?'

The deceased's father, said, "Why is there so much stress among students in IIT? He was stressed due to a project." A statement issued by IIT Kharagpur noted that the student "chose the path of self-harm," while the police said they are investigating the matter.

"With a sense of utter shock, the Students, Staff and Faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra, a 4th year Dual Degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering. He was a boarder of the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence and chose the path of self-harm on the night of October 17, 2023," the statement said.

The deceased was with his two roommates in their hostel room

The institute informed that the deceased was with his two roommates in their hostel room and after an hour the other two students left, Chandra was found hanging in his room. He was taken to the BC Roy Technology Hospital where he was declared dead. "Till about 7:30 PM, K Kiran Chandra was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities.

Subsequently, around 8.30 PM, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open and he was found hanging. The Security and other students brought him to the BC Roy Technology Hospital immediately. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Kiran was declared dead around 11:30 PM," the institute said. The police are investigating the case of unusual death to find out the cause of death.