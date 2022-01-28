IIT Kanpur’s MBA program records 100% placement for outgoing 2020-22 batch

In the first phase of placement in December last year, IIT Kanpur's MBA Programme under the Industrial & Management Engineering (IME) Department has recorded 100 percent placement for the outgoing batch of 2020-22. MBA IIT Kanpur received a total of 61 offers by 35 visiting companies for 55 students, in addition to the 11 pre-placement offers/interviews (PPO/PPI). This shatters all previous records set by the MBA Programme, IIT Kanpur said in a statement.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “Our 2021 Placement Phase I had been very uplifting for the institute across sectors as we saw trust of recruiters pouring in terms of the exponential numbers we recorded. With the MBA Programme scoring a century, it just adds a feather on the cap. I congratulate the whole coordinating team along with the students and faculties for their relentless efforts in making this possible.”

MBA packages at IIT Kanpur traditionally had some of the highest multiples in terms of fee to CTC ratio and this year the program outdid itself and recorded a 1:9 average fees to CTC ratio highest anywhere in the country. The MBA Programme in spite of the pandemic also recorded a year-over-year (YoY) average CTC growth of 22.54 percent, breaking all their previous records and standing tall among the peer-group institutions, the institute said.

The MBA Programme had recruiters from various sectors with 37 percent of the batch getting placed in the Analytics Domain, 24 percent in IT/Consulting, 20 percent in Marketing, 11 percent in Finance and 8 percent in Operations respectively. Some of the top recruiters this year were – Accenture Strategy, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Axtria, Tiger Analytics, Juspay, IBM, Wells Fargo, Flipkart, Deloitte, Mastercard, Infosys, Dell, Berger, Digit, and so on. Some of the key roles offered were Technology Consultant, Product Manager, Senior Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Supply Chain Manager, Associate Solution Advisor, Senior Data Analyst, etc.

The MBA Programme was incorporated into the IIT Kanpur eco-system in 2001 under the Industrial and Management Engineering (IME) Department. MBA IIT Kanpur was ranked 16 in the NIRF India Rankings 2021: Management category.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:32 PM IST