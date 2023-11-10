IIT Kanpur To Mentor IIS Kanpur For Five Years; Signs MoUs

IIT Kanpur | Representational Image

IIT Kanpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Skills Kanpur (IIS) to foster skill development curricula and establish laboratories. The MoU has been signed between the two parties for the next five years.

The press release from IIT Kanpur stated that the institute will mentor IIS Kanpur to, “bridge the gap between knowledge and skill”, in a “new-age environment where the vast group of people without any access to quality education can acquire the skills relevant to the modern world and the learned people can utilise their knowledge towards the development of an ecosystem where it is applied towards the development of our societal needs and aspirations.”

Joint Certificates To Be Offered By IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur will also be involved in offering joint certificates and diploma courses as approved by the two institutes (IITK and IIS) and the development of Center for Deep-Skill Training and Research (CDSTAR) at IIT Kanpur which will be complementary to the training at IIS Kanpur.

In addition, at least six Deep-skill laboratories housed at the CDSTAR at IIT Kanpur including, Noise and Vibration Lab (NVH), Advanced Control Systems Lab (ACSL), Advanced Robotics Lab (ARL), Semiconductor Packaging Lab (SPL), Medical Imaging Lab (MIL) and Drug and Pharma Lab (DPL). IIT Kanpur will integrate the skilled professionals from IIS into the entrepreneurship ecosystem at the SIIC and Technology Park of IIT Kanpur in order to enhance the experiential learning between the students of IIT Kanpur and IIS, the statement says.

Minister of Education Attended the Meeting

In the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education and the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Memorandums of Understanding were signed at IIT Kanpur.

The minister said, “This collaboration between IIT Kanpur, Indian Institute of Skills Kanpur, HAL India, and Dassault Aircraft Services India, marks a significant chapter towards shaping the future of skill development and empowering India’s youth. For the first-time ever educational institute, skilling institution and industry are coming together to synergise efforts to certify and future-proof youth”.

