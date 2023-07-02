IIT Kanpur To Host 56th Convocation Ceremony On July 3

IIT Kanpur | IANS

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will be hosting its 56th convocation on July 3 with NR Narayana Murthy as their chief guest. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on November 2, 1959.

This year, a total of 2,127 students will receive their degrees. Apart from the degrees, various prizes and medals will also be awarded to students across several categories. IIT Kanpur will confer its highest honorary academic degree— the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) upon boxer and politician, MC Mary Kom.

Out of the 2,127 degrees, 236 are for PhD students, 15 from MTech-PhD (joint degree), 483 from MTech, 739 from BTech, 21 MBA students, 16 MDes students, 51 from MS (by research), 40 from PGPEX-VLFM, one diploma student from IIT (DIIT), 151 MSc (2 year course) students, 18 double major students, 125 students from dual degree, 14 from MS-PD (MS part of dual degree), 149 from BS and 68 students from eMasters degree programmes.

Murthy is an alumnus of the institute and is known for shaping India’s IT industry. He pursued MTech from IIT Kanpur in 1969.

