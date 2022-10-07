IIT Kanpur partners with NimbleQ Eduventure; aims to give children lab experience

Students from grades 5 to 10 visited labs in IIT Kanpur. |

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind endeavour, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur partners with NimbleQ Eduventure Pvt. Ltd to encourage children as young as ten by giving them an opportunity to experience and work in the IIT Kanpur labs. Over 20 NimbleQers from grades 5 to 10 visited labs at IIT Kanpur on October 3 & 4. These children are part of a technology and entrepreneurship program facilitated by NimbleQ across India, the USA, and the UAE.

The programme, which kicked off with a visit to the National Centre of Flexible Electronics (http://www.ncflexe.in/) on the first day, gave the young learners an opportunity to tour the clean room and systems lab, besides viewing some other associated labs. They were also exposed to one of the latest innovations from the Centre, The Haptic Watch, released in May ’22. It is a touch-sensitive smartwatch designed for visually impaired people. Furthermore, NimbleQers also got a chance to participate in a hands-on session where they built basic electrical circuits on flexible paper substrates using conductive and resistive inks. In the process, they also learned some basic electrical concepts, including completing a circuit properly to make an LED glow, a staircase switch, and charging a capacitor.

On Day 2, NimbleQers visited the Imagineering lab (http://imlab.in/) led by Dr. J. Ramkumar, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering. This lab is a central facility for concept design and product realization. Here NimbleQers visited the central workshop, tinkering lab, and MedTech facility. The children gained hands-on experience by manipulating different materials to model and shape different products. They also prototyped a bio-degradable water bottle and presented a Business Plan to launch it.