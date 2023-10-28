IIT Kanpur Launches Two New Courses; No GATE Score, Duration, Eligibility Requirements

IIT Kanpur |

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) has launched two new innovative courses for students in the form of an e-masters programme. The new courses focus on Renewable energy and e-Mobility and has been developed by the Department of sustainable energy engineering, chemical engineering, materials science and engineering, and electrical engineering.

Though students don't require Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for applying to the exam, they have the opportunity to complete the programme within the span of 1-3 years.

The programme provides self-paced study and live, interactive weekend classes taught by eminent academics and outstanding researchers from IIT Kanpur. The programme's curriculum will enable students to obtain sixty credits. In addition, participants will have access to IIT Kanpur's vast alumni network and incubation cell, which will enhance their networking and professional progression opportunities.

According to IIT Kanpur, the programmes will help at a time when world is going away from fossil fuel, carbon emissions, and experiencing the impact of climate change as a whole. "The program presents a transformative journey towards innovative and eco-friendly solutions," the institute said in an official statement.

Participants in the online programme have the exclusive chance to visit the IIT Kanpur campus, where they can interact with academics and professionals to become an alumni of the university. The IIT Kanpur eMasters program, according to the institute, offers degrees that are officially approved by the senate and given out during convocation ceremonies, in contrast to other professional or diploma programs.

