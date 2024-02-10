IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Date, Time, And Exam Pattern At IIT Madras

IIT Madras | File

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, is all set to conduct the IIT JAM 2024 Exam tomorrow, marking an important milestone for aspiring candidates. Here are the key details candidates need to keep in mind:

Date and Time:

The exam will take place tomorrow 11 February 2024, with two sessions scheduled.

The morning session will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, covering subjects like Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics.

The afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, focusing on Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be a computer-based test, featuring SEVEN Test Papers at the undergraduate level.

The pattern will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Duration and Language:

The exam will run for 180 minutes and will be conducted exclusively in English.

Section Breakdown:

The paper will consist of three sections: Section A with 30 MCQs, Section B with 10 MSQs, and Section C with 20 NAT questions.

Candidates are advised to ensure they have their admit cards and other necessary documents ready for a smooth examination process. Good luck to all the aspirants appearing for the IIT JAM 2024 Exam!