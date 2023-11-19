IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Window Opens On November 24

IIT JAM 2024 | Representational Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has announced that the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 (JAM 2024) will open on November 24. This window provides applicants with the opportunity to rectify errors in their submissions, ensuring accurate information for a smooth examination process.

Here are key details to note regarding the upcoming IIT JAM 2024 application correction window:

Opening Date and Exam Schedule:

The application correction window commences on November 24.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 11, in approximately 100 cities nationwide.

Seat Availability and Counseling Process:

For the academic year 2024-25, there are around 3,000 seats available in postgraduate programs across 21 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Centralized counseling will fill over 2,000 seats, including those at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Fee Structure for Corrections:

Applicants can modify examination cities, test papers, category, or gender by paying a fee of ₹300.

Additional fees are applicable for rectifying inaccurate category or gender information.

Eligibility and Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must meet eligibility requirements (ERs) and minimum educational qualifications (MEQs) without facing additional interviews or written tests.

Non-Refundable Application Fee:

The application fee is non-refundable, as outlined in the institute's policies.

Refund Policy Clarification:

In cases where the application fee is deducted from the bank account but not received by the JAM 2024 portal, the institute ensures automatic credit back to the original account within a week or more after the application process closure.

Steps to Modify Application:

Visit the official website jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on the highlighted link tab visible on the homepage.

Provide the necessary login details.

Access the correction window tab.

Revise the information in the application forms.

Verify all details for accuracy.

Click on the submit button.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

