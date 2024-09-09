IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Investigation Underway

Representative Image

Guwahati: In heartbreaking news, an IIT Guwahati student was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, September 9, 2024. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

The deceased student was pursuing his education at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in the Computer Science course. He was in the third year. He was occupying a room at the Brahmaputra Hostel at IITG.

The late student originally hails from the state of Uttar Pradesh and had temporarily moved to Guwahati to pursue higher education.

The student's body has been sent for postmortem examination by the police.

Talking to PTI, an IITG spokesperson said, “IITG is deeply saddened to report the loss of a student from our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

The spokesperson also said that IITG is dedicated to giving students the tools and support they need to overcome any obstacles they may encounter, and that student welfare is its first priority.

"We encourage our student community to reach out to our support networks. IITG reaffirms its commitment to fostering a supportive and safe environment for all students," the spokesperson added.

“IITG remains dedicated to prioritising the mental health and well-being of our student community during these challenging times,” he added.

Previous Incident

On August 9, a female postgraduate student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati was discovered hanging from her dorm room ceiling. The police authorities are looking into the matter.

According to the police, post-mortem examinations have been ordered for the body, and more inquiries are being conducted to determine the cause of her death. The deceased student's course of study and any other relevant information were kept secret by the authorities.

(With Inputs From PTI)