 IIT Delhi, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Partner To Boost STEM Education In Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Delhi, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Partner To Boost STEM Education In Schools

IIT Delhi, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Partner To Boost STEM Education In Schools

IIT Delhi has partnered with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to enhance STEM education in schools. The MoU enables KV students and teachers to engage in STEM activities, outreach sessions, and training on modern teaching methods. Around 3,000 KV students participated in the Sci Tech Spins series, with structured feedback to refine the programs.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Partner To Boost STEM Education In Schools | X @iitdelhi

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has partnered with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in schools.

Details

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Friday, aims to strengthen STEM education among school students and provide professional development opportunities for teachers.

“As part of the collaboration, KV students and teachers will participate in various STEM activities organised by the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives at IIT Delhi. This will provide the students exposure to scientific concepts in a fun and engaging manner, and allow them to see real-world applications of the concepts they read in textbooks,” IIT Delhi said, in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly
Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly
CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details
CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details
Read Also
US Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Rutgers University’s ‘Hindutva In America: A Threat To Equality...
article-image

In addition, faculty and students from IIT Delhi will conduct outreach sessions in KV schools, aiming to inspire young minds to pursue careers in STEM.

The training will cover the use of emerging technological tools, advancements in STEM, and innovative teaching methodologies.

“These sessions will empower KV educators with innovative teaching methodologies and the latest advancements in STEM education to enhance classroom learning,” the statement said.

The MoU also encourages participation of students for KV school in Delhi-NCR in the Sci Tech Spins (STS) Lecture Series, organised by the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

Read Also
JNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters
article-image

STS successfully completed eight sessions at IITD this year, engaging school students (classes 9 to 12) from various institutions across Delhi NCR, with a special focus on participants from government schools, particularly from KVs. Approximately 3,000 students from KVs participated in this popular series in 2025.

The MoU also establishes a structured feedback mechanism to assess the impact of these programmes. IIT Delhi will collect insights from students and teachers to refine and improve the programme’s structure, which emerges from IITD’s constant striving to improve.

“This partnership marks a crucial step in IIT Delhi’s efforts to raise curiosity among learners at an early age and equip them better for STEM subjects. While working alongside KV teachers, this initiative aims to build upon their strong foundation, addressing emerging needs in modern teaching approaches to further enhance classroom learning,” the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On...

Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On...