Arunachal Pradesh Introduces AI Skill Programme To Boost Youth Employability | Image: Canva

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday launched a programme to train college students and recent graduates with industry-relevant competencies in artificial intelligence (AI).

The programme will be conducted by the state's IT Department in collaboration with Rancho Labs and the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT-Delhi.

Announcing the launch, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the programme has been designed to strengthen the state's young workforce by offering training that keeps pace with global technological advancements.

"This program will equip young learners with essential skills in artificial intelligence, data analysis, Python programming, and job-readiness," he said in a post on X.

"It will help them confidently pursue high-growth careers in the tech sector," he said.

Mein said the government wants to ensure the state's students are not left behind as AI and machine learning continue to reshape industries and employment patterns.

He urged students across the state to take advantage of the opportunity, calling it an important step in building a future-ready generation.

The training will be conducted offline in Itanagar from the second week of January, and will run for five to six weeks with daily two-hour sessions.

Participants will receive instructor-led lessons on AI and machine learning fundamentals, data analysis and visualisation, Python programming, real-world project development and career preparation.

The programme is fully funded by the government and is open to students free of cost, with limited seats available for applicants who register before January 4.

