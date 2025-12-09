Bihar Police Driver Exam Tomorrow: Check Reporting Time, Rules And Allowed Documents

Canva

Bihar Police Driver Exam: The Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 is set for tomorrow. Thousands of candidates from all throughout the state are getting ready to run. Candidates must be aware of the Central Selection Board of Constables' (CSBC) criteria, reporting requirements, necessary paperwork, and shift schedules. This enables candidates to finish the test and lessens anxiety on test day.

Bihar Police Driver Exam: Important details

Exam Date: 10 December 2025

Exam Timing: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Reporting Time: 9:30 AM

Exam Duration: 2 hours

Bihar Police Driver Exam: Required documents

Printed copy of the Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025

One valid government-issued photo ID (any one of the following):

- Aadhaar Card

- Voter ID

- PAN Card

- Passport

- Driving Licence

One recent passport-size photograph (recommended for security verification)

Any additional documents mentioned on the admit card, if applicable

Bihar Police Driver Exam: Exam dress code

Wear simple and light clothing without multiple or large pockets.

Avoid jewellery, metal accessories, and belts with big buckles to prevent delays during security checks.

Prefer simple footwear; avoid shoes with thick soles as they may not be allowed.

Do not wear sunglasses, scarves, caps, or similar accessories inside the exam hall.

Choose clothing that ensures easy and quick frisking at the entry point.

Bihar Police Driver Exam: Exam day guidelines

Reach the exam centre by 9:30 AM, candidates won't be allowed to enter y the examination hall after 9:30 AM.

Carry a printed copy of your Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 (soft copies not accepted).

Bring one valid government photo ID as mentioned on the admit card.

Carry a recent passport-size photograph if required for verification.

Do not bring electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, earphones, etc., are strictly banned.

Avoid wearing clothing with large pockets, metal objects, or bulky accessories - these can delay security checks.

Follow all instructions given by invigilators and centre staff immediately.

Do not indulge in malpractice or any unfair behaviour, it may lead to disqualification.

Handle the OMR sheet carefully: fill bubbles neatly and double-check answers before submission.

Keep calm during the 2-hour exam, read each question carefully, and manage your time wisely.

Carry only the documents/items permitted on the admit card; leave other belongings at home or as instructed by the centre.