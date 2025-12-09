 Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Urges MLAs To Allocate 20% Of Funds For Repairing Dilapidated School Buildings
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar urged MLAs to allocate 20% of their MLA fund for repairing and rebuilding unsafe government school buildings. A survey found thousands of dilapidated structures, classrooms and toilets. He stressed urgent repairs after monsoon damage and appealed for Rs 1 crore per MLA to ensure student safety and better infrastructure.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar | X

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar has written to all legislators requesting them to allocate 20 per cent of their MLA Local Area Development Fund for repair and construction works in government school buildings across the state.

The minister said the support was crucial to address widespread structural damage and ensure the safety of students.

The minister informed legislators that the chief minister had said that 20 per cent of the MLA fund would be spent annually on school infrastructure under the "Vidhayak Shiksha Ka Saathi Yojana".

"In his letter, Dilawar said the state government had conducted a technical survey of government school buildings, which revealed that 3,768 schools had entire structures in dilapidated condition, while 83,783 classrooms and 16,765 toilets were found unsafe," according to a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, 2,19,902 classrooms and 29,753 toilets were assessed as requiring repair work.

Dilawar said that heavy rainfall during the monsoon had further weakened several buildings, necessitating immediate repair, replacement of unsafe rooms with new construction and rebuilding of dilapidated school structures.

He wrote that a large financial requirement had emerged for these extensive works.

Citing the urgent need for safe infrastructure, he appealed to MLAs to allocate Rs 1 crore, equivalent to 20 per cent of their annual allocation, for the construction of new buildings in place of unsafe structures within their assembly constituencies.

Dilawar said such cooperation would help strengthen the learning environment in schools, safeguard students, support their overall development and make the state's education system more effective.

