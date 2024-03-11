IIT Delhi Introduces MA Program In Culture, Society, And Thought

IIT Delhi | IIT Delhi official website

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has introduced an academic program called the MA in 'Culture, Society, Thought'.

This comprehensive program, which spans over a period of two years and requires full-time commitment, explores various aspects of culture, society, and intellectual exploration. The program covers essential subjects such as sociology, literature, and philosophy.

The admissions process for this recently launched program will begin on March 20, 2024, for the academic session starting in July 2024. The deadline to submit applications is April 4, 2024.

Individuals who are interested in applying for postgraduate programs at the Institute can do so through the PG admission portal, ecampus.iitd.ac.in/PGADM/login. To be eligible, candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any field with a minimum of 55% or an equivalent CGPA in BA, and a first division in all other degrees.

The MA program in Culture, Society, Thought has a duration of 4 semesters, which is equivalent to 24 months.

The admission procedure consists of a Written Test and an Interview. The evaluation is based on the performance in the written examination conducted by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences or the GATE score in any XH subject.

IIT Delhi will host an open house on March 15, 2024, providing interested candidates with insights into program structure, fees, faculty members, scholarships, accommodations, academic and career prospects, among other aspects.