IIT Bombay student's family calls for candle march in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Mumbai: Ramesh Solanki and Tarlika Solanki, parents of Darshan Solanki, who allegedly commited suicide inside the IIT Bombay campus have urged for a candlelight march tomorrow, February 19 in Ahmedabad. A handbill on the candle march making the rounds, suggests that the Solankis have listed a set of demands and hopes the candle march will address the same.

This march is expected to start from Uttamnagar at 06:30 pm. Students across the country have been urged to join the march.

In a parallel move, a student group at IIT Bombay has also organised a march within the institute in Darshan's remembrance.

Among other demands, the family is asking for a SIT probe into their son's death and implementation of Rohith Vemula Act.

The 18-year-old Darshan Solanki allegedly jumped to his death from his hostel building on February 12, Sunday. He was studying BTech at IIT Bombay. Student groups within the IIT allege that caste discrimination at the institute could have been a cause behind Darshan's death.

The local police probe into the incident is still underway and IIT-B has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

