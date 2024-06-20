IIT Bombay: Student Fined ₹1.20 Lakh For 'Insulting' Ramayana Play, Sparks Social Media Debate

FPJ

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh each on students involved in staging the play 'Raahovan' during the institute's annual performing arts festival.

The play, loosely based on the Indian epic 'Ramayana', sparked widespread criticism on social media for allegedly disrespecting Lord Ram and Hindu culture.

As reported by Times of India, at least eight students from the institute have been penalised. Besides that, the graduating students will be fined an amount almost equal to a semester's fee at the elite institute and will not receive any recognition in the gymkhana awards. Additionally, their juniors have been fined Rs 40,000 each and banned from hostel facilities.

When was the play staged?

The controversial play was staged on March 31 and featured a 'feminist' reinterpretation of the Ramayana, including changes to character names. The performance quickly went viral on social media platforms, sparking a heated debate on the boundaries of artistic expression versus religious sentiments.

Following the outcry, IIT Bombay formed a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. The students involved in the play reportedly participated in discussions with the committee.

The notice sent to the student by the college administration was also shared on social media platform X by an account named “IIT B for Bharat”, which is a campus group that claims to uphold “Indic civilisational values”.

We welcome disciplinary action taken by the @iitbombay administration against those involved in the play 'Raahovan,' which depicted the Ramayana in a derogatory manner.



These students abused their academic freedom to mock Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lord Laxman.



We urge the… https://t.co/tVxzi0gplp pic.twitter.com/iVuGv4nDk9 — IIT B for Bharat (@IITBforBharat) June 19, 2024

IIT Bombay's play 'Raahovan' mocks Lord Ram & portrays Ramayana in a vulgar & derogatory manner.



'Raahovan' was publicly played in the Open Air Theatre at @iitbombay on 31st March 2024.



The administration's lack of concern for Hindu gods and culture especially considering the… pic.twitter.com/VHh89ryPAo — IIT B for Bharat (@IITBforBharat) April 8, 2024

After much deliberation, the committee imposed the fine and other disciplinary actions.

Those who supported the students claimed that the play was a feminist's take on a tribal society and was well received by everyone.

How is social media reacting to it?

Social media responses to the incident at IIT Bombay are varied. Some users are criticizing the institute for permitting the play, viewing it as inappropriate. Others are raising questions about the institute's decision of imposing penalty.