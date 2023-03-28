IIT Bombay professor raises salary issue for Bankura university lecturer; says 300/class, total 4800/month

IIT Bombay professor raises salary issue for Bankura university lecturer | Bankura University, Facebook

Abhijit Majumder, an Associate Professor at IIT Bombay has raised salary issues for a notification released by Bankura university.

The notification released by the Bankura university invites application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of special lecturer on a temporary basis in the department of Physics.

The minimum educational qualification of the candidates should be MSc. in Physics with NET or Phd.

The notification further says that selected candidates will take 4 classes per week with a remuneration of Rs. 300/class.

The notification invites eligible candidates for Walk-in-interview at main university campus.

Here is the direct link of the notification

The IIT Professor in his tweet also questions the standard of education in Indian institutes.

He tweets, "MSc in Physics with NET or PhD. Per class salary INR 300!!!! 4 lectures a week, monthly 12 lectures, total 4800!!! My maid’s per day salary (for working abt 2 hrs) is more than that. After this we ask why our education quality is bad! "

Bankura University is a public state university in Bankura, West Bengal. It was established by an Act of the West Bengal legislature. It offers courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.