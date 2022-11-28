e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Bombay hosts awareness workshop on national credit framework

IIT Bombay hosts awareness workshop on national credit framework

The Minister was welcomed by the Institute’s Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi was Chief Guest at IIT Bombay's awareness workshop on national credit frame work programme. Devi was welcomed by the Institute’s Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri. |
Follow us on

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Monday held awareness workshop on national credit framework (NcrF).

Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi was the Chief Guest of the function. The Minister was welcomed by the Institute’s Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri.

Read Also
IIT Bombay, Microsoft join hands to support start-ups
article-image

Dr. Vinita Aggarwal, Executive Member and Lt. Col. Gunjan Chowdhary, Director, NCVET, Dr. Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS, Dr. Avichal Kapur, Joint Secretary, UGC,  Mr. Nilambuj Sharan, Senior Economic Advisor, MSDE, Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, Prof. Vinay Swarup Mehrotra, Joint Director, PSSCIVE, Bhopal and Ms. Niti Shankar Sharma, Dy. Secretary, CBSE were the panelists.

Speaking on the occasion, Annpurna Devi said that NEP 2020 envisages universalization of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skills and employability, establishing a credit accumulation & transfer system for all kinds of learning for ensuring seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NMIMS' Vaayu take over Sunday streets with flashmob in lead up to festival

Mumbai: NMIMS' Vaayu take over Sunday streets with flashmob in lead up to festival

IIT Madras students’ unveil first electric racing car

IIT Madras students’ unveil first electric racing car

IIT Bombay hosts awareness workshop on national credit framework

IIT Bombay hosts awareness workshop on national credit framework

Manipal University suspends professor for calling Muslim student 'terrorist' in classroom

Manipal University suspends professor for calling Muslim student 'terrorist' in classroom

Delhi: Indian Public School receives bomb threat via email, students evacuated after Bomb Disposal...

Delhi: Indian Public School receives bomb threat via email, students evacuated after Bomb Disposal...