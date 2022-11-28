IIT Bombay hosts awareness workshop on national credit framework

Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi was Chief Guest at IIT Bombay's awareness workshop on national credit frame work programme. Devi was welcomed by the Institute’s Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri. |

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Monday held awareness workshop on national credit framework (NcrF).

Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi was the Chief Guest of the function. The Minister was welcomed by the Institute’s Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri.

Dr. Vinita Aggarwal, Executive Member and Lt. Col. Gunjan Chowdhary, Director, NCVET, Dr. Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS, Dr. Avichal Kapur, Joint Secretary, UGC, Mr. Nilambuj Sharan, Senior Economic Advisor, MSDE, Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, Prof. Vinay Swarup Mehrotra, Joint Director, PSSCIVE, Bhopal and Ms. Niti Shankar Sharma, Dy. Secretary, CBSE were the panelists.

Speaking on the occasion, Annpurna Devi said that NEP 2020 envisages universalization of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skills and employability, establishing a credit accumulation & transfer system for all kinds of learning for ensuring seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.