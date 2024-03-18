IIT Bombay Campus Overrun By Stray Dog; 14 Bit

IIT Bombay | iit.ac.in

A stray dog terrorised the campus of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, on Saturday evening, according to a mail circulated to students by the Public Health Office of the college.

The dog bit 14 people who received immediate medical attention. The dog was caught and taken by the BMC to an NGO in Mulund.

According to the mail circulated around 9 pm, a dog from outside the campus entered the campus and bit several students and workers. The PHO team caught the dog and kept it in a cage till the BMC officials arrived.

Another mail was circulated around 10 pm, asking people who have been bit or scratched by the dog to visit the hospital to take necessary treatment on a priority basis within 24 hours.

The 14 people bitten included 12 students and 2 Gulmohar Area workers who were taken to the hospital. The outsider dog also bit several stray dogs from the campus.

An official from IIT Bombay confirmed that the dog is with the BMC and students injured have gotten medical attention.

