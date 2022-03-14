IIT Bombay campus opens officially after 2 years, resumes with Mood Indigo



After two years of pandemic, the doors of the IIT Bombay campus are now open for all students.



IIT Bombay’s cultural festival Mood Indigo took upon itself the responsibility of this day-long affair, celebrating the win over the pandemic and a move in the direction of normalcy.



Stars such as John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Biswa Kalyan Rath made an appearance, making the day quite a big hit among the crowd.



The evening kicked off with an act by the Indian stand up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath.



Moreover, starting with the trending Ik Tu Hai, Shashwat Sachdev and Jubin Nautiyal discussed the making of this song. Performances by Shreya Jain, Girish Nakod ensued.



Actresses Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandez showing off their dance moves was a cherry on top.



At the climax, the Indian pop rock band Sanam took the stage with their renditions of Indian classics like Kishore Kumar’s “O Mere Dil Ke Chain” and “Mere Mahboob Qayamat Hogi”.



The night ended on a high with exuberant and incessant cheers and a new beginning for the students and faculty of IIT Bombay.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:33 AM IST