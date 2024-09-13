IIT Bombay Announces Partnership With Tokyo Electron to Boost Semiconductor Research & Training

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has announced its partnership with Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) to enhance research and training in advanced semiconductor technologies, a rapidly growing sector vital to both India and the global market.

TEL, known for its cutting-edge semiconductor production equipment, holds strong market positions across various global segments including the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and the company is looking to deepen its ties with India’s expanding semiconductor industry.

IIT Bombay, which recently established the Centre of Excellence, SemiX, to drive innovation in the field of semiconductor technology, institution is expanding its industry partnerships through ASPIRE to align with India’s push for semiconductor manufacturing and training.

“I see our partnership with TEL as a great opportunity for IIT Bombay students and faculty to contribute to technology development at the global cutting edge, as well as to India’s growth, in this critical area,” said Professor Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. “I feel that it also aligns well with the Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership envisaged between the governments of our two nations,” Kedare added.

Takashi Hayakawa, Vice President of Innovation X Lab and General Manager of Corporate Innovation at TEL, expressed confidence in the partnership. “Based on the industry-aligned research and educational programs at IIT Bombay, we are convinced that it can be a strong academic partner for TEL as we expand our presence in India in view of the semiconductor manufacturing thrust under the India Semiconductor Mission,” he said.