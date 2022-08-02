IIT Bombay alumnus Dr. Sharad Saraf appointed as the new Chairperson of Board of Governors at the institute

Dr Sharad Saraf |

Dr. Sharad Kumar Saraf, an Alumnus of IIT Bombay (B.Tech. 1969, Electrical Engineering) has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Central Institute’s Board of Governors (BoG).

In a first an alumnus of IIT Bombay is being made the Chairperson of the Board of Governors at the Institute.

Dr. Saraf has been serving as a member of the BoG at IIT Bombay for the past four years and is also serving as the Chairperson of the BoG at IIT Jammu. He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Technocraft Industries India Ltd., which he co-founded in 1972 along with his brother Mr. Sudarshan Kumar Saraf, who is also an alumnus of IIT Bombay. The position of Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Bombay was earlier held by Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairperson of INSPACe - Department of Space, Government of India.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Dr. Saraf said, “I am very excited about this new responsibility that I have been granted. This is the first time in history that an alumnus of IIT Bombay has been appointed as the Chairperson of BoG and I think this is a very bold step by the Ministry of Education. My objective as the Chairperson of BoG at IIT Bombay is three-fold: To improve the quality of education and student life at IIT Bombay campus, be it enhancing hostel infrastructure or academics; To focus on research work that is relevant and commercially viable; and Supporting start-ups, especially those that are being funded by our alumni”.

