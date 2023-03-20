Mumbai: IIT Bombay all set to host its first queer festival this weekend

The festival, beginning at March 25, will include activities themed around awareness and sensitisation towards the LGBTQ+ community. | Representative image

Mumbai: IIT Bombay is all set to hold its first queer festival called 'Rangavali' this weekend on March 25th & 26th. Organised by Saathi Club, the LGBTQ+ resource group at IIT, this two-day celebration will mainly aim at creating awareness on LGBTQ+ rights and highlight the need for sensitisation towards people of all genders and orientations.

As per the organisers, the festival will have multiple interaction sessions and panel discussions on diversity and inclusivity with LGBTQ activists. While movies will be screened and students will get a chance to showcase their talents, the festival will also include an LGBTQ quiz and a queer ramp walk.

Sponsered by IIT Bombay administration the first-ever session of Rangavali, is hoped to become an annual inter-college event on the lines of ‘Mood Indigo’ and ‘Techfest’, which are its annual cultural and technology festivals, respectively. This year, colleges from across Mumbai have been invited along with a few IITs.