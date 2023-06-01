IISER Bhopal begins registration for various position at iiserb.ac.in, check details

IISER, Bhopal | Representational pic

Bhopal: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal has begin the registration for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts at the organisation. Interested candidates can apply for the job through the official website of IISER at www.iiserb.ac.in.

Candidates interested can fill the application form till June 14.

Vacancies

A total of 77 vacancies for the positions of Librarian, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Registrar, Sports Officer, Medical Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil) and others has been announced by the IISER, Bhopal.

Applicants are required to send the hard copy of their documents and application form to the address of IISER, Bhopal before June 26.

Application fee

The application fee for the general and OBC categories of candidates is Rs 50.

Women applicants also have to pay the same while other categories of candidates are not required to pay any fee for the application form.

Syllabus

Common eligibility for all the posts is that the candidate should have a good knowledge of computer applications both in Hindi and English on a word processor, spreadsheet, presentation software and others. They should also have a fair knowledge of operating systems like Microsoft and Linux.

Steps to apply for IISER Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of IISER—https://www.iiserb.ac.in/

Click on the tab named Apply Online.

Fill out the application form with the necessary details

Upload the required documents such as your photo and signature.

Pay the application fee

Check and download the application form

Take a printout of the same.