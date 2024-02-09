IISc Bengaluru Announces GATE 2024 Exam Dates And Schedule

Representative Image | File

The Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2024 will take place in the second week at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. The test dates are February 10 and 11. Exams for a few courses have already been held by the institute on February 3 and 4.



It should be noted that there will be two shifts of the three-hour GATE 2024 exam. There will be two shifts: an early shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and an afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Important information

The GATE admission card 2024 must be brought to the testing location by candidates whose centers have been designated for the exam during the second week. Students need to carry a valid form of identification (such as an Aadhar card, driver's license, PAN card, etc.) in addition to their GATE 2024 admit card.

The first part of the exam, which is a 15-mark General Aptitude (GA) test, is required of all applicants. The remaining 85 marks of the test are dedicated to covering the subject-specific content. There will be 100 total marks on the question paper.

Schedule

February 10

Session 1 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) – Aerospace Engineering (AE), Agricultural Engineering (AG), Biotechnology (BT), Computer Science and Information Technology (CS1), Metallurgical Engineering (MT), Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM), Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF)

Session 2 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) – Computer Science and Information Technology (CS2), Statistics (ST), Engineering Sciences (XL), Life Sciences (XL)

February 11

Session 1 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) – Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)

Session 2 ( 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) – Electrical Engineering (EE)

The schedule states that the answer key and GATE response sheets will be sent out on February 21 and February 16, respectively. Candidates have from February 22 to February 25 to object to the preliminary answer key. On March 16, the final GATE 2024 results will be revealed following a consideration of the objections made. The GATE results of a candidate are valid for three years following the date of results announcement.