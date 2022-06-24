IIsc Bangalore releases KVPY 2021 Results; Lear how to check

FPJ

The Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) 2021 results have been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. Through the official website, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, candidates can view and download their KVPY results. For the SA, SB, and SX streams, the KVPY 2021 tentative merit list has been made public. Based on the results of the candidates' performance on the aptitude test, a preliminary merit list for KVPY 2021 is formed.

"The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained from KVPY website by logging in with the application number and date of birth during the month of July 2022," the KVPY website stated.

How to Check the KVPY 2021 Results

Visit kvpy.iisc.ernet.in the official webpage for KVPY Resulta Click the "KVPY fellowship award - 2021 list" link on the homepage. Type in your application number and birth date. Click on Submit to view the outcome