IISC Bangalore Launches GATE 2024 Portal, Notification To Release Soon

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has taken a significant step towards the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 by launching the official GATE portal. Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to apply at the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in - on the given registration dates.

The GATE 2024 portal, accessible at gate.iisc.ac.in, will serve as the primary platform for all GATE-related information, updates, and notifications. As per the announcement, the detailed notification for GATE 2024 is expected to be released soon on the newly launched portal.

The applications are expected to begin on August 24 and conclude on September 29. There will be a total of 30 papers and 82 paper combinations. This exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in over 200 cities.

Moreover, candidates will be allowed to appear for up to two papers. The application fee for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs 900 (per paper) from August 24 to September 29 and Rs 1,400 (per paper) from September 30 to October 13. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs 1800 (per paper) from August 24 to September 29 and Rs 2,300 (per paper) from September 30 to October 13.

Prospective applicants are advised to regularly visit the GATE 2024 portal to stay updated about any announcements and changes in the examination schedule. As the registration window is likely to open soon after the detailed notification release, candidates must keep a close eye on the portal for timely updates.

