e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases exam response sheet at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases exam response sheet at gate.iitk.ac.in

Candidates should note that the answer keys for GATE 2023 will be released separately on February 22, 2023 whereas the objection window will remain open till February 25, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Final results for GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16, 2023 | Representational image
Follow us on

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the response sheet for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) 2023 today, on February 15. Interested candidates can find the response sheets on the official GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in

Final results for GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16, 2023. This year, the exam as held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13.

GATE is conducted to administer admission to master's programmes in engineering and employment in public sector companies. The exam mainly assesses students for their comprehension of various undergraduate engineering and science disciplines.

How to download GATE 2023 response sheet?

Go to the official IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on ‘login to view your responses’ and enter the GATE 2023 enrollment id and password.

Select the ‘view response’ tab.

Candidates should note that the answer keys for GATE 2023 will be released separately on February 22, 2023 whereas the objection window will be open till February 25, 2023.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Delhi researchers developing Covid-19 vaccine which will reduce blood clotting incidents

IIT Delhi researchers developing Covid-19 vaccine which will reduce blood clotting incidents

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases exam response sheet at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases exam response sheet at gate.iitk.ac.in

Bihar Board Exams: Students copy in broad daylight at a college in Samastipur (Watch Video)

Bihar Board Exams: Students copy in broad daylight at a college in Samastipur (Watch Video)

Maharashtra board exams: State launches 'copy-free' drive ahead of class 10, 12 papers

Maharashtra board exams: State launches 'copy-free' drive ahead of class 10, 12 papers

Mumbai: Marathi actor Anuj Thackeray, singer Chitranshu Srivastava grace Guru Nanak College festival...

Mumbai: Marathi actor Anuj Thackeray, singer Chitranshu Srivastava grace Guru Nanak College festival...