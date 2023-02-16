GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases exam response sheet at gate.iitk.ac.in

Final results for GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16, 2023 | Representational image

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the response sheet for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) 2023 today, on February 15. Interested candidates can find the response sheets on the official GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in

Final results for GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16, 2023. This year, the exam as held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13.

GATE is conducted to administer admission to master's programmes in engineering and employment in public sector companies. The exam mainly assesses students for their comprehension of various undergraduate engineering and science disciplines.

How to download GATE 2023 response sheet?

Go to the official IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on ‘login to view your responses’ and enter the GATE 2023 enrollment id and password.

Select the ‘view response’ tab.

Candidates should note that the answer keys for GATE 2023 will be released separately on February 22, 2023 whereas the objection window will be open till February 25, 2023.

