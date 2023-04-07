 IIM Rohtak students allegedly lose internships after conman poses as employer for famed insurance company
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Rohtak students allegedly lose internships after conman poses as employer for famed insurance company

IIM Rohtak students allegedly lose internships after conman poses as employer for famed insurance company

The institute is reportedly arranging alternative internships for the affected students, according to MBA Social.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
IIM Rohtak | Wikimedia

Rohtak: In a shocking instance of fraud at India's premier institution, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak, 27 students allegedly lost their internship in a single day.

According to a post by MBA Social, one of the biggest social media pages for India's MBA community. IIM Rohtak was duped into believing the conman who posed as a representative for renowned company PNB MetLife India Insurance.

The representative in question came for online hiring at the institute, according to the post on Instagram, and offered 27 students an internship.

Though IIM Rohtak's placement committee realised the blunder as they found that the entire stiped has been linked to a promotional target, it was too late as the students moved into PG and flats in Gurgaon.

Read Also
How do Indians from tier 2, 4 cities compare with tier 1 in online shopping? IIM Ahmedabad survey...
article-image

The institute is reportedly arranging alternative internships for the affected students, according to MBA Social.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Rohtak students allegedly lose internships after conman poses as employer for famed insurance...

IIM Rohtak students allegedly lose internships after conman poses as employer for famed insurance...

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: UPMSP to announce results soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: UPMSP to announce results soon at upmsp.edu.in

Apply for 34 Assistant Professor posts at IIT Indore on iiti.ac.in; click to know salary and more

Apply for 34 Assistant Professor posts at IIT Indore on iiti.ac.in; click to know salary and more

UPSC: Notification for Research Officer, JE, Assistant Director out at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC: Notification for Research Officer, JE, Assistant Director out at upsconline.nic.in

Mumbai: US Consulate General to conduct study visa session for Fall 2023 on April 14; here's how you...

Mumbai: US Consulate General to conduct study visa session for Fall 2023 on April 14; here's how you...