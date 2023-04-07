IIM Rohtak students allegedly lose internships after conman poses as employer for famed insurance company

IIM Rohtak | Wikimedia

Rohtak: In a shocking instance of fraud at India's premier institution, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak, 27 students allegedly lost their internship in a single day.

According to a post by MBA Social, one of the biggest social media pages for India's MBA community. IIM Rohtak was duped into believing the conman who posed as a representative for renowned company PNB MetLife India Insurance.

The representative in question came for online hiring at the institute, according to the post on Instagram, and offered 27 students an internship.

Though IIM Rohtak's placement committee realised the blunder as they found that the entire stiped has been linked to a promotional target, it was too late as the students moved into PG and flats in Gurgaon.

The institute is reportedly arranging alternative internships for the affected students, according to MBA Social.