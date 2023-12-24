 IIM Rohtak Opens Registration for PGP in Management Program 2024
IIM Rohtak has initiated the registration process for the postgraduate programme (PGP) in management. Interested candidates can register on the official website, admission.iimrohtak.ac.in, with the registration period closing on January 5, 2024.

Updated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
IIM Rohtak | IANS

The admission to the PGP in management program will be based on the CAT 2023 results. Shortlisted candidates will receive notifications about the details of the personal interview for stage II, scheduled for February and March 2024. The final result and waiting list for selected students will be announced in May 2024.

In June 2024, the registration for the PGP program, document verification, term fee submission, hostel room allocation, and interaction with faculties will take place. The classes for the PGP in management at IIM Rohtak are set to commence in June 2024.

The fee for the program is Rs 2,928, payable through KBdebit, credit card, internet banking, or UPI details for online payment. The institute emphasizes that after successful payment and submission of the online registration form, candidates are not required to send any documents to IIM Rohtak.

Essential documents for registration include CAT 2023 Application ID, educational qualification details, employment details, and scanned photographs and signatures in jpg/jpeg format with specified size limits.



