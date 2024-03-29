 IIM Mumbai And Starburst Partner To Boost ASD Innovation In India
IIM Mumbai And Starburst Partner To Boost ASD Innovation In India

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
IIM Mumbai Logo | IIM Mumbai

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Europe’s Starburst, in a bid to boost the aerospace, new space, and defence (ASD) industry in India.

The partnership aims to strengthen India’s position as a hub for ASD innovation on the global stage, as well as offer a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“This strategic collaboration between IIM Mumbai and Starburst signifies a crucial step towards nurturing and empowering the burgeoning ASD startup ecosystem in India,” said Prof. Manoj K Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai.

“By leveraging the expertise and resources of both institutions, we aim to provide unparalleled support to ASD startups, enabling them to thrive and contribute significantly to India’s ASD industry.”

Through the collaboration, Starburst, known for its global network and deep industry knowledge, will provide ASD startups “with access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and international networks”, said Francois Chopard, Founder and CEO of Starburst.

“We are excited to partner with IIM Mumbai to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the aerospace, new space, and defence sector in India,” he added.

