IIM Lucknow Seeks Alumni Help For Placements Amid Slowdown In Job Offers

IIM Lucknow | Wikipedia

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) is reaching out to its alumni from the Class of 2011 to assist in the job placement process for 72 students who did not get placement.

This comes amid a slowdown in placements in various IITs and IIMs in the country.

According a social media post on X, IIM Lucknow has sent across text messages to alumni asking them to use their 'unique connections and networks' to help with placements.

Imagine the status at other B-schools. pic.twitter.com/uYaTCmY3h7 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 31, 2024

Slow Placement season at IITs

"If you are aware of any job opportunities or have connections within your professional network that align with the skill sets of our 2024 batchmates, please consider referring them or informing us about potential openings," the text message says.

"IIM Lucknow is reaching out to alumni to help them with placements. It is “crucial to maintain the legacy of IIM Lucknow’s 100% placement record”. It isn’t about 5-10 people but 72 candidates at IIM-L do not have a job. Imagine the status at other B-schools," the post on X reads.

The students at IIT-B also received 1,340 offers in the first phase of placements. By comparison, the institute had recorded 1,648 received offers and 1,431 accepted offers in the first phase of placements in 2022-23.

Placement teams at various longstanding Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) told Economic Times that there has been a notable decline in the number of students securing job offers, ranging between 15 per cent and 30 per cent, compared to the previous year.