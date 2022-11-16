IIM Kozhikode to have campus in Dubai soon, confirms Director

IIM Kozhikode | Inside IIM

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) conducted its first-ever ‘masterclass’ in Dubai (UAE) recently. As many as 100 participant leaders from the corporate world — CEOs, CXOs, Educational Leaders, and Health Care Professionals from the GCC countries were part of the exclusive workshop.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, the two-time Director of IIM Kozhikode, also revealed that the institute is now planning to expand the Indian Institutes of Management brand in the world. The director said that the institute is currently in conversations with various stakeholders in the UAE to globalise IIM Kozhikode with the Indian influence growing on the world stage.

“We see Dubai as a place for experimentation and business innovations. So, if you embed a school here our faculty will also get exposed to the global stage. Therefore, it makes sense for IIM to be here. On many counts, one of which is Dubai is a cosmopolitan place from all over. We recognise that the number one foundation for Innovation is diversity. Uniformity is a killer,” he said.

He further added that despite the physical complications that experts are aware about, he hopes that digitally launching IIMs global entry in Dubai would be a perfect way to begin with.

IIM Kozhikode has recently added 50 supernumerary seats for foreign students, with the agenda of bringing the institue's aim of ‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ at par with the ‘Study in India’ programme of the government of India.

“Currently, there are mid-career bureaucrats and diplomats of 30 different countries under the Ministry of External Affairs undergoing training in Kozhikode to look at how India creates innovation and social capital. This is gaining momentum as India increasingly becomes an aspirational space for many countries. They look to us to guide them as to how to take their country forward,” he averred.