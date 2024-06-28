IIM Kozhikode Admits Record 59% Women In Flagship PGP Program | IIM Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) welcomed new students to its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), PGP-Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance (PGP-F), and Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) on June 28, 2024.

The new group of students includes 631 students in programs, including the 28th batch of PGP (497 students), the 5th batch of PGP-LSM (53 students), the 5th batch of PGP-F (53 students), and the 18th batch of DPM (PhD) (28 students). This is the largest group in IIMK's history.

IIM Kozhikode made history this year with 59% of women in its PGP program. The institute also achieved 45% non-engineers in the latest PGP batch. Across all three full-time MBA programs, 49% of students come from non-engineering backgrounds such as Sciences, Humanities, Arts, Commerce, Medical (MBBS), BDS Pharmacy, Law, and Chartered Accountancy. 34% of the batch are fresh graduates, while 66% have an average of two years of work experience.

IIM Kozhikode first achieved a milestone in 2013 when 54% of the PGP-17 batch were women. In 2021, the institute again had over 50% female students. For 2024, the PGP-LSM batch has 53 students, with 58% being women. The PGP-F batch also has 53 students. The PhD program has 28 students, including 13 women. This year, 15 international students from the USA, UK, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Germany, and Canada joined IIMK through GMAT and CAT, the highest number for IIMK's MBA programs.

Students come from 28 states and union territories, with 75% from non-metro areas. Maharashtra has the highest number of students (79), followed by Uttar Pradesh (43) and Kerala (41).